India stun Australia despite Inglis' heroics

November 24, 2023 00:20 IST
Josh Inglis

IMAGE: Josh Inglis’ sizzling ton powered Australia to 208. Photograph: BCCI

Josh Inglis smashed Australia's joint-fastest century in Twenty20 Internationals before Suryakumar Yadav powered India to a two-wicket victory in a thrilling series opener on Thursday.

Suryakumar, captaining India for the first time, hit an assured knock of 80 as the hosts chased down 208 in Visakhapatnam and secured a small measure of revenge for their painful defeat by Australia in the 50-overs World Cup final on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan (58) and Suryakumar shared a 112-run partnership, but India lost momentum after both players departed and the chase went down to the final ball of the match when Rinku Singh guided his team over the line.

 

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan scored half centuries. Photograph: BCCI

"Credit goes to (Suryakumar) for the way he played. He was taking on the bowlers," Kishan said.

"The communication was very good. I'm really happy because it's a young side. We'll make mistakes, but hopefully we'll come back stronger as a bowling unit."

Australia had racked up an impressive total after being put in to bat after Inglis hit 11 fours and eight sixes in his 110 from 50 balls.

The 28-year-old's century came from 47 balls, tying Aaron Finch's Australian record.

Inglis was ably supported by Steve Smith (52), another of the seven players from Australia's World Cup-winning squad to remain in India for the T20 series, in a 130-run second-wicket partnership.

The second match in the five-game series is in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
