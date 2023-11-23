News
Wade reveals the secret behind Aussie defeat

Wade reveals the secret behind Aussie defeat

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 23, 2023 23:48 IST
Australia

IMAGE: Australia’s Nathan Ellis reacts as Rinku Singh hammers a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

In the aftermath of a thrilling T20I clash, Australian skipper Matthew Wade acknowledged India's relentless pursuit, citing the challenge of executing yorkers.

 

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's half-centuries played pivotal roles in India's successful chase in the first T20I of the five-match series at Visakhapatnam on Thursday night.

Wade commented in the post-match presentation, "It was a good match in the end. Josh Inglis got us a score we thought we could defend, but the Indians came hard at us. These young Indians play a lot of IPL and T20 cricket. Thought we bowled pretty well, just could not nail our yorkers, easier said than done especially on a small ground like this. A lot of positives to take out from this game. Inglis was class. We thought we did fairly well, Ellis bowled a big over for us to take it into the final over, it went down to the last ball so it shows how close it was."

With India now leading the series 1-0, they have achieved their highest T20I run chase.

