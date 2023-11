IMAGE: Tilak Varma offers prayers in Vishakhapatnam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tilak Varma/Instagram

Following the ODI World Cup, the attention shifts to the India-Australia T20I series.

Ahead of the opener, Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma visited the Simhachalam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.

Tilak and Wash, part of the young brigade picked for the five match series, donned traditional attire as they offered prayers in the temple.

Posting pictures on Instagram, Tilak wrote, “Seeking the blessings of the Almighty.'