India squad for T20I series against West Indies announced!

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya will lead the side for the upcoming T20I series against Windies. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad led by Hardik Pandya for the T20I series against West Indies.

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies to be played in the Caribbean Islands and in Florida, USA.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were missing from the T20I squad, Ravi Bishnoi made a comeback to the side. Meanwhile Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma was rewarded for his stellar show with his maiden call-up.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.