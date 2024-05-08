We should have seen the game home: Sangakkara

IMAGE: A dejected Sanju Samson walks back to the dugout after his controversial dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Sanju Samson's departure left Rajasthan Royals in a tight spot but the team still should have won the IPL match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, says their head coach Kumar Sangakkara.

In a chase of 222, Samson got out after making 86 off 46 balls. His dismissal left the Royals with a task of getting 60 runs from 27 balls and eventually they fell short by 20 runs on Tuesday night.

A win would have ensured a play-offs spot for the Royals and exit for the Capitals but the result meant that the hosts stayed alive in the tournament.

"Irrespective of that dismissal, we still should have probably seen that game home," Sangakkara said at the post-match press conference.

"Losses happen. We had a great run at the start of the season. We bowled brilliantly in this game, especially Ashwin but once you make too many casual mistakes, it becomes very hard. At the end of the day it's about execution."

Samson was not a happy man when he left the field because there were doubts if Shai Hope, who caught him at the boundary ropes, had touched the fence.

The decision was referred to the TV umpire who ruled Samson out but the Royals skipper chose to argue with on-field umpire before walking back.

Sangakkara said it is difficult sometimes even for the third umpire to make a call.

"It depends on replays and angles, and sometimes you think the foot's touched. But it is a difficult one for the third umpire to judge. The game was at a crucial stage, so that happens in cricket.

"We have different perspectives on it. At the end of the day, you have to stand by that decision in terms of what the umpires did. If we have any other kind of opinion on it, we will share it with the umpire and sort it out."

The coach was happy with Samson's batting approach. "Sanju Samson has a lot of clarity about the way he should bat.”

‘It was a deciding moment in the game’

The catch by Hope, who stumbled before regaining his balance, was hailed by Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre.

"In IPL some moments are very crucial, and it was a deciding moment in the game," Amre said.

"Sanju was batting so well. We have to give credit to the way Hope judged that catch. Umpires are there, and there is so much technology.

"We also thought from the dugout that he has (touched the boundary) but it (happens) in the game, and the umpire's decision is the final decision. It wasn't an easy catch, it was really travelling. After the game also I spoke to him and he said the ball came very, very fast."

Delhi Capitals moved up a place to fifth in the points table after Tuesday's win. They now have 12 points and can get a maximum of 16 while there are teams that have a chance of getting to 18 points and qualify for the play-offs.