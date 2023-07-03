Chahal Or Kuldeep: Who Should India Pick?

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, left, with Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: BCCI

India's spin attack for the ICC World Cup 2023 remains a subject of concern.

In the previous ICC white-ball tournaments, India missed out on effective wrist spin options. Yuzvendra Chahal, a regular in India's white-ball squads, was overlooked throughout the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, raising questions about his utilisation in crucial matches.

While Ravindra Jadeja is highly regarded as a valuable all-rounder, Ravichandran Ashwin's name has also been circulating as a potential spin option.

The other prominent choices for India's spin attack are Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, both of whom have excelled in white-ball cricket.

Sanjay Manjrekar, when asked about his preference for the spin attack, expressed doubts about playing both Chahal and Kuldeep together.

'I don't think so (playing two wrist spinners). Very rarely it can happen depending on the opposition. If there is a real weakness in the opposition to play wrist spin, then you have Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal both playing in the XI,' Manjrekar stated.

He emphasised his preference for Kuldeep Yadav as the wrist-spinner in 50 over cricket, explaining the need for a spinner who can take wickets while batters are pushing, rather than going for big shots.

Although Manjrekar believes that Chahal will likely be chosen for the World Cup, he personally favours Kuldeep in the 50 overs format. He highlighted that in T20 cricket, spinners often take wickets when batters go for big hits, whereas in 50n overs cricket, the focus is more on pushing than slogging.

Therefore, Manjrekar sees Kuldeep Yadav as his first-choice wrist-spinner in the playing XI, while keeping an eye on other options.

Sourav Ganguly echoed the need to find a wrist-spinner for the World Cup, emphasising that India already possesses skilled finger spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, who all have batting capabilities as well.

'I feel India have to find a wrist-spinner for this World Cup. Jadeja is there, Ravichandran Ashwin is there, Axar Patel is there, who according to me is also an exceptional all-rounder, Ganguly told Star Sports.

He urged the Indian think-tank to closely monitor Yuzvendra Chahal.