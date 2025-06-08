Ravindra Jadeja Shares 'Good Vibes' From London

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja relaxes in London Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja enjoyed a leisurely stroll through his favourite city, London.



Jadeja, who is part of India's Test squad for the upcoming five-Test series in England, is making the most of his downtime before the opening Test in Leeds from June 20.





The spin all-rounder, who has played 80 Tests is the senior-most member of the Indian team in England, following the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.

'good vibes in favourite city #london,' Jadeja captioned his Instagram post.