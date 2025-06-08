SEE: Team India's first training session in UK

Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Team India wasted no time in getting their preparations underway as they kicked off their first training session at Lord's in London on Saturday.



The Shubman Gill-led India will take on India in a five-Test series, starting at Leeds on June 20, with the next matches scheduled at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval in London.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI/X

Gill, his deputy Rishabh Pant, senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, Kuldeep Yadav and the pace Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh were present at the team's first practice session of the tour at Lord's Indoor Cricket Centre.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah with bowling coach Morne Morkel. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI/X

A few of the India players are currently playing of India A in the second unofficial Test against England Lions at Northampton.

IMAGE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir with Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI/X