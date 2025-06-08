HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Hazlewood does not want to miss WTC final again

Hazlewood does not want to miss WTC final again

2 Minutes Read
Share:

June 08, 2025 12:47 IST

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood is vying with Scott Boland to claim the last slot in Australia's pace attack for the WTC final against South Africa at Lord's from Wednesday.. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

A calf injury forced Josh Hazlewood to miss being part of Australia's World Test Championship win two years ago and the fast bowler is keen to avoid a second such heartbreak as they defend their WTC title next week.

Hazlewood is vying with Scott Boland to claim the last slot in Australia's pace attack for the final against South Africa at Lord's from Wednesday.

The 34-year-old arrived late in England, after bowling Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden IPL title on Tuesday.

"I was quite close last time," Hazlewood, who recently recovered from a should injury, said of the 2023

final he missed.

"But I feel in much better place this time around, and I think in any format, my numbers over the last two years have been pretty good, so I've got a lot to fall back on.

"Skill wise, I still feel like I'm bowling the best I have in my career and it's just a matter of the body holding up, which it has been in the last few months."

Hazlewood was Bengaluru's most successful bowler in the IPL but he will need to shift from 20-overs cricket in India to a different format and the different English conditions.

Adjusting the length would be particularly crucial, he said.

 

"In the IPL games, I was probably hitting around that seven-to nine-meters in the Powerplay, and not really threatening the stumps as much as you want to in Test cricket, in particular here in England," he said.

"So, it'll just be about pushing that length and touch fuller and still getting that zip through the keeper."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jadeja Shares 'Good Vibes' From London
Jadeja Shares 'Good Vibes' From London
What's on Siraj's Wallpaper?
What's on Siraj's Wallpaper?
Kuldeep tipped as India's secret weapon in England
Kuldeep tipped as India's secret weapon in England
Shami celebrates Eid with family
Shami celebrates Eid with family
Khawaja, Cummins go milestone chasing at WTC Final
Khawaja, Cummins go milestone chasing at WTC Final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 2

8 Festive Recipes For Bakri Eid

webstory image 3

Meet India's Top 10 Women Business Leaders

VIDEOS

Tara Sutaria's powerful fashion comeback with bold new hairstyle1:19

Tara Sutaria's powerful fashion comeback with bold new...

Hrithik Roshan s ex wife Suzanne Khan attended Ekta Kapoor s birthday party with her boyfriend0:48

Hrithik Roshan s ex wife Suzanne Khan attended Ekta...

Israel rains hell on Gaza on Eid al-Adha2:59

Israel rains hell on Gaza on Eid al-Adha

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD