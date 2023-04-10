News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rinku, his bat and the comparisons to Shastri, Miandad

Rinku, his bat and the comparisons to Shastri, Miandad

Source: PTI
April 10, 2023 16:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I had a feeling that he would pick this bat because it has a very nice pickup and according to my weight this bat is light. So (now) this bat belongs to Rinku, not me.'

Rinku Singh hit the match-winning five sixes with a bat that belonged to KKR captain Nitish Kumar

IMAGE: Rinku Singh hit the match-winning five sixes with a bat that belonged to KKR captain Nitish Kumar. Photograph: BCCI

The bat with which Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh hit five successive sixes against Gujarat Titans belonged to his captain Nitish Rana, who reluctantly gave it to his teammate.

 

The left-handed Rinku hammered successive sixes off Yash Dayal from the last five balls of KKR's run chase to hand his side a miraculous three-wicket win in their IPL match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"This (the one Rinku used) is my bat and I played both matches (this season) with this bat. I have played the entire Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and the last four to five matches of last year with this bat," Rana said after the sensational win late on Sunday.

"Today (Sunday) I changed my bat. Rinku asked me for my bat. I didn't want to give him my bat initially, but somebody brought this bat (from dressing room). 

"I had a feeling that he would pick this bat because it has a very nice pickup and according to my weight this bat is light. So (now) this bat belongs to Rinku, not me," said the captain in a video posted on KKR's Twitter handle.

KKR head coach Chandrakanta Pandit also heaped praise on Rinku Singh for his sensational batting.

"In 43 years of my cricket career, being coach, playing cricket, first class cricket and international, I've previously seen two innings. One is Ravi Shastri scoring six sixes in the Ranji Trophy, and second was last ball sixes by Javed Miandad in Dubai (Sharjah) and after that I'm seeing you (Rinku)."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU,' Says Pathaan SRK
'JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU,' Says Pathaan SRK
Has interest in the IPL dwindled?
Has interest in the IPL dwindled?
Decoded: Rinku's mindset before shower of sixes
Decoded: Rinku's mindset before shower of sixes
Raj cops to audit HC verdict acquitting blast accused
Raj cops to audit HC verdict acquitting blast accused
Amit Shah visiting, China once again claims Arunachal
Amit Shah visiting, China once again claims Arunachal
Green mobility: CNG vehicle sales are up 82% in 5 yrs
Green mobility: CNG vehicle sales are up 82% in 5 yrs
How Dubai Police Announces End Of Roza
How Dubai Police Announces End Of Roza

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Rinku dedicates his match-turning innings to...

Rinku dedicates his match-turning innings to...

PICS: Juhi can't stop gushing over 'five star' Rinku

PICS: Juhi can't stop gushing over 'five star' Rinku

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances