News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Juhi can't stop gushing over 'five star' Rinku

PICS: Juhi can't stop gushing over 'five star' Rinku

By Rediff Cricket
April 10, 2023 14:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh stole the show in their Indian Premier League win against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday and the frenzy that followed was only justified. 

The 25-year-old, who hit fives sixes to take KKR to a three-wicket win, was the toast of the evening with franchise co-owner Juhi Chawla gushing with joy!

Juhi was grinning from ear to ear as she chatted with a shy Rinku and then took a picture of Rinku, captain Nitish Rana and coach Chandrakant Pandit. Later, Rinku received an appreciative smile from Juhi's husband and team co-owner Jay Mehta.

Juhi Chawla with Rinku Singh - KKR vs GT

Juhi Chawla with Rinku Singh

Juhi Chawla takes a picture of Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Chandu Pandit.

Rinku Singh and Jay Mehta

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Rinku dedicates his match-turning innings to...
Rinku dedicates his match-turning innings to...
Has interest in the IPL dwindled?
Has interest in the IPL dwindled?
'JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU,' Says Pathaan SRK
'JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU,' Says Pathaan SRK
Rubber Prices, The Church, BJP's Kerala Ambitions
Rubber Prices, The Church, BJP's Kerala Ambitions
7 killed after tree falls on temple during 'maha aarti'
7 killed after tree falls on temple during 'maha aarti'
SC closes Govindacharya's plea on YouTube livestream
SC closes Govindacharya's plea on YouTube livestream
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Decoded: Rinku's mindset before shower of sixes

Decoded: Rinku's mindset before shower of sixes

Rinku's magic lights up India's evening!

Rinku's magic lights up India's evening!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances