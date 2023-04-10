PICS: Juhi can't stop gushing over 'five star' Rinku

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh stole the show in their Indian Premier League win against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday and the frenzy that followed was only justified.

The 25-year-old, who hit fives sixes to take KKR to a three-wicket win, was the toast of the evening with franchise co-owner Juhi Chawla gushing with joy!

Juhi was grinning from ear to ear as she chatted with a shy Rinku and then took a picture of Rinku, captain Nitish Rana and coach Chandrakant Pandit. Later, Rinku received an appreciative smile from Juhi's husband and team co-owner Jay Mehta.