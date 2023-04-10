News
Decoded: Rinku's mindset before shower of sixes

Decoded: Rinku's mindset before shower of sixes

By Rediff Cricket
April 10, 2023 12:57 IST
Rinku Singh hit 21-ball 48 not out to help KKR to a thrilling 3-wicket win on Sunday

IMAGE: Rinku Singh hit 21-ball 48 not out to help KKR to a thrilling 3-wicket win on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Rinku Singh was the toast of the nation on Sunday after hitting a flurry of five sixes to see his Kolkata Knight Riders past the finish line in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

 

Needing 28 off the last five balls of the innings, Rinku smashed GT bowler Yash Dayal for five sixes to help Kolkata Knight Riders chase down a mammoth target of 205 to beat the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Rinku received praise from all corners for his smashing innings. But how did he keep his composure? What was playing through his mind before his barrage of sixes?

In a post-match interview with stand-in captain Nitesh Rana, Rinku spoke of his mindset before his match-winning knock...

 

Rediff Cricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

