'JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU,' Says Pathaan SRK

Kolkata Knight Riders's Rinku Singh is the toast of the town. He has the ability to hammer any delivery out of the park and win matches for his team in miraculous fashion.

KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan heaped praises on Rinku Singh who became the star of Sunday's game with five consecutive sixes in the final over.

SRK called Rinku his 'baby' and shared an edited poster from his recent mega hit, Pathaan, featuring Rinku in his place.

Sharing the edited poster, the movie superstar wrote, 'JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU!!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!'

KKR's Instagram handle shared a video of Shah Rukh calling Rinku 'mera bachcha' after the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Following his important knock at the Eden Gardens, Shah Rukh had asked his team to follow Rinku while heading out of the dressing room for the post-match presentation.

Video: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter

Rinku demurred, saying, 'Sab English wale hain (everyone will speak English).'