Rinku dedicates his match-turning innings to...

IMAGE: Rinku Singh scored a 21-ball 48 not out in his scintillating cameo. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh pulled off one of the biggest heists in the history of the Indian Premier League against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Needing 29 from the last over, Rinku smashed the final five balls of the over to seal a thrilling three-wicket win.

Rinku scored 48 not out in 21 balls, hitting one four and six sixes.

With Kolkata needing 29 runs off the final over, Yash Dayal was handed the ball and after Umesh Yadav took a single off the first delivery, Rinku cut loose.

The 25-year-old capitalised on three full tosses to clear the ropes before smashing the final two balls from outside off stump over the long-on boundary as Kolkata won by three wickets.

"I was just trying to hit sixes. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball," said Rinku, who was named player of the match.

"It kept coming out of the middle, I had belief and it came off in the end."

He dedicated his innings to his unreal innings to his family.

“My father struggled a lot, I come from a farmer's family, Every ball that I hit out of the ground was dedicated to the people who sacrificed so much for me," Rinku added.

Rinku has been a revelation since his breakthrough season last IPL and Sunday's innings is proof we haven't seen the last of him.