News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rinku dedicates his match-turning innings to...

Rinku dedicates his match-turning innings to...

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: April 10, 2023 10:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rinku Singh scored a 21-ball 48 not out in his scintillating cameo

IMAGE: Rinku Singh scored a 21-ball 48 not out in his scintillating cameo. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh pulled off one of the biggest heists in the history of the Indian Premier League against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Needing 29 from the last over, Rinku smashed the final five balls of the over to seal a thrilling three-wicket win.

 

Rinku scored 48 not out in 21 balls, hitting one four and six sixes.

With Kolkata needing 29 runs off the final over, Yash Dayal was handed the ball and after Umesh Yadav took a single off the first delivery, Rinku cut loose.

The 25-year-old capitalised on three full tosses to clear the ropes before smashing the final two balls from outside off stump over the long-on boundary as Kolkata won by three wickets.

"I was just trying to hit sixes. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball," said Rinku, who was named player of the match.

"It kept coming out of the middle, I had belief and it came off in the end."

He dedicated his innings to his unreal innings to his family.

“My father struggled a lot, I come from a farmer's family, Every ball that I hit out of the ground was dedicated to the people who sacrificed so much for me," Rinku added. 

Rinku has been a revelation since his breakthrough season last IPL and Sunday's innings is proof we haven't seen the last of him.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Rinku's 5 sixes in 5 balls powers KKR to win
PHOTOS: Rinku's 5 sixes in 5 balls powers KKR to win
IPL 2023: Iyer hails match-winner Rinku Singh
IPL 2023: Iyer hails match-winner Rinku Singh
Rags to Riches! Rinku adds another chapter!
Rags to Riches! Rinku adds another chapter!
Officers appointed via UPSC are 'dacoits': Union min
Officers appointed via UPSC are 'dacoits': Union min
Indian American C R Rao awarded statistics 'Nobel'
Indian American C R Rao awarded statistics 'Nobel'
Dhoni's Unmatched Popularity
Dhoni's Unmatched Popularity
'MSME, gold will grow faster than any other segment'
'MSME, gold will grow faster than any other segment'

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Turning Point: Rinku's 5 6s In A Row!

Turning Point: Rinku's 5 6s In A Row!

Top Performers: Rinku, Venkatesh Dazzle

Top Performers: Rinku, Venkatesh Dazzle

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances