IMAGE: A delighted Rinku Singh on receiving his ODI cap ahead of the 2nd ODI against South Africa, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rinku Singh received his maiden debut ODI cap from Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Rinku comes in place of Shreyas Iyer, who has been released from the squad to prepare for the Test series.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh gets his cap from Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/X

'After a smashing start to his T20I career, it is now time for Rinku Singh to make his mark in the ODI format. He gets his India ODI cap from @imkuldeep18 #TeamIndia #SAvIND,' BCCI posted with pics on X.