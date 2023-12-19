News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL's record buy, Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'

IPL's record buy, Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 19, 2023 15:35 IST
Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins has smashed the record as the most expensive buy in IPL history. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

Australian skipper Pat Cummins cannot wait to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

SunRisers broke the bank as Cummins became the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League when he was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 20.50 crore, at the IPL Auction at the Coca-Cola Arena, in Dubai, on Tuesday.

 

"Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL. I have heard a lot of Orange Army, I have played in Hyderabad a few times and loved it. I cannot wait to get started. Happy to see another Aussie Travis Head. We are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully a lot of success," said Cummins in a video message posted by SRH on their X handle.

Cummins joins his Aussie teammate Travis Head, who was bought by SRH for Rs 6.80 crore.

REDIFF CRICKET
