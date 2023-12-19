News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Unsold Last Year, Head Goes To SRH For 6.80 Cr

Unsold Last Year, Head Goes To SRH For 6.80 Cr

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 19, 2023 15:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Travis Head will ply his trade for SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. Photograph: Indian Premier League/ICC
 

2023 has been a revelation for Australia's Travis Head.

Head has made heads turn this calendar year after intent-driven performances showing his big-match temperament. He was critical to the Australians' fortunes in the World Test Championship final against India, hitting a counter-attacking century to help his team lift the Test mace.

Later in the year, he made his mark in the ICC World Cup in India.

He missed the first two matches due to injury and with his return to the team, Pat Cummins's team's fortunes turned and how! He played a pivotal role to help his team to the World Cup title -- he hit a match-winning 120-ball 137 to help Australia win the final vs India -- and thus become a leading contender to start a bidding war at the Indian Premier League auction.

That is exactly how things panned out on Tuesday, in Dubai. He was the first Australian and third player to go under the hammer.

With a base price of 2 crore (Rs 20 million), there were no bids for the first two minutes but soon an intense bidding war broke out between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings.

Eventually, Hyderabad got their man for Rs 6.80 crore (Rs 68 million).

'We really wanted him (Travis Head) because we needed an opening left-handed batter. Adding to that he can bowl spin as well,' SRH's Spin Bowling Coach Muttiah Muralitharan told JioCinema's Match Center Live Auction Special.

'I never thought we would get him for that price because of his performance being tremendous in the last couple of years in T20Is and ODIs for Australia,' Murali added.

Interestingly, Head went unsold at last year's auction. How fortunes have changed in a year!

Travis Head

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Rohit Shouldn't Be Mumbai Indians' Captain...
Why Rohit Shouldn't Be Mumbai Indians' Captain...
IPL: When franchises show no respect to players
IPL: When franchises show no respect to players
IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?
IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?
Top buys of IPL Auction 2024
Top buys of IPL Auction 2024
'Parliament will soon resemble North Korean assembly'
'Parliament will soon resemble North Korean assembly'
IPL's record buy, Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'
IPL's record buy, Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'
Street remains optimistic about further gains in OMCs
Street remains optimistic about further gains in OMCs

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Pant 1st Active Player At Auction!

Pant 1st Active Player At Auction!

'GT need to need an imposing strike bowler'

'GT need to need an imposing strike bowler'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances