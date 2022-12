Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah continues to steal wife Sanjana Ganesan's heart!

The super adorable couple looked like they are in the mood for love in a romantic post on social media as they continue to give us serious relationship goals.

'You make my heart smile', Boom Boom captioned the Instagram post.

Sanjana replied to the post with a few red hearts!

Bumrah hasn't played any cricket since September following a stress fracture in his back.