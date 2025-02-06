HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's Sanjana's Love Language?

February 06, 2025 17:57 IST

Jasprit Bumrah always has Sanjana Ganesan's back

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah always has wife Sanjana Ganesan's back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/X
 

Sports broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan never fails to show her love to husband Jasprit Bumrah.

Sanjana's recent posts on X are all about motivating Bumrah, who has been sidelined with a back injury.

On Thursday, she posted a picture with Boom and tweeted with an heart and evil eye emoji: 'My love language is to always support you.'

A couple of days ago, she posted a picture of Bumrah looking dapper in a suit and captioned it: 'Trust me, he's not a Hollywood Actor.'

Sanjana and Bumrah compliment each other well and are a match made in heaven!

