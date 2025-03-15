SEE: The Bumrahs turn 4!

IMAGE: Sanjana Ganesan's heartfelt anniversary message. Photograph: Sanjana Ganesan/Instagrram

Sanjana Ganesan knows how to tug at our heartstrings.

As the Bumrahs turned 4 on Saturday, March 15, Mrs Bumrah took to Instagram to wish husband Jasprit on their anniversary.

Taking a stanza from a song from the movie Mr and Mrs Mahi, Sanjana tagged Jassi: 'Tu hai to dil dhadakta hai, tu hai to saans aati hai, tu naa to ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hai to dar nahi lagta,'

'Happy 4,' she added with a heart emoji.

India's pace ace Bumrah and sports broadcaster Sanjana tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15, 2021.