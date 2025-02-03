Revealed! Aamir's Cricket Fanboy Secrets

IMAGE: Aamir Khan expressed his admiration for the Indian cricket team. Photograph and Video: BCCI

The BCCI delighted fans by sharing a video of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan reflecting on his most memorable cricket moments at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede stadium.

In the heartfelt interaction, Aamir expressed his admiration for the Indian cricket team, his enduring friendship with Sachin Tendulkar, and his joy at witnessing India's remarkable cricketing achievements over the years.

Reflecting on his admiration for the Indian cricket team, Aamir expressed a lifelong yearning to be part of the national side, 'Whenever the Indian team is on the field, there is a feeling inside. Had I been a part of the Indian cricket team, it would have been a matter of pride, no matter what position I would be in.'

Aamir then highlighted two unforgettable matches he witnessed at the Wankhede.

I think my most memorable match would be when India won the World Cup in 2011. That atmosphere, that joy, was incredible. But I think the second most memorable match for me was when Sachin retired (in 2013). I was here for that game also.'

Aamir spoke fondly of his enduring friendship with Sachin Tendulkar, whom he holds in the highest regard.

'Sachin is someone I have been a huge, huge fan of. I think the one person I really look up to is Sachin. He is my No. 1 favourite cricketer and always will be.'

The celebrated actor also shared his passion for Indian cricket, which began in his childhood.

'It's been a real joy to watch a few India-England games. Over the years and decades, we've had different players coming in, but I've always been a fan.

'That first Indian team I fell madly in love with -- we used to collect their pictures and postcards. From that day onwards, I've been a huge fan of the Indian team.'

'I would like to congratulate the girls' Under-19 team. What an amazing thing! We are so proud of you. Winning this ICC championship for the second time is something we are truly proud of. Well done!'