PIX: Abhishek hits ton as India dominate at Wankhede

Images from the fifth T20 International between India and England at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

IMAGE: India opener Abhishek Sharma breaks into celebration after bringing up his century in the fifth T20 International against England at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma unleashed a flurry of sixes to shatter the reputation of England’s bowlers en route the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian batter in the fifth and final match of the series at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

His blazing knock powered India to a massive 247 for 9.

Opening the innings, Abhishek, who scored 135 off 54 balls, which included seven boundaries and 13 sixes, brought up his century off just 37 deliveries, but failed to equal Rohit Sharma's record by just two balls.

IMAGE: Brydon Carse celebrates with his England teammates after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit had scored a 35-ball T20I ton for India against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Abhishek also scored a 17-ball half-century, which was the second fastest for India, when he hit Jamie Overton for a massive six in the fifth over.

He also shared a 115-run second-wicket partnership with Tilak Varma (24).

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma blows a kiss to celebrate his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl but the decision seemed to have backfired as Abhishek sent the visitors on a leather hunt.

India made one change to the side, bringing in pace-bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami in place of the lanky quick Arshdeep Singh.

For England, Mark Wood replaced Saqib Mahmood in the playing eleven.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek did break the record for the most sixes by an Indian in a T20I knock when he smacked Brydon Carse (3/38) for his 11th six in the 17th over, eventually finishing with 13 hits over the ropes.

His monumental innings is now also the highest individual score by an Indian in the format, going past Shubman Gill's 126 not out against New Zealand at Ahmedabad in 2023.

While scoring more than half of the team’s total, Abhishek also helped India set their highest T20I score against England, bettering their total of 224/2 at Ahmedabad in 2021.

This is also India's fourth-highest innings total in T20Is.

IMAGE: Mark Wood celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

The left-hander showed remarkable authority on the off-side to collect most of his runs, leaving England searching desperately for answers.

The southpaw danced down the track to hit express pacer Jofra Archer (1/55) while cutting and driving the others at will.

Perhaps, the highlight of his knock was when he lifted a low full toss from Overton over his head for a six to bring up his fifty, which helped India set their highest-ever power play total of 95/1 after six overs.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma steps out and sends the ball to the boundary Photograph: BCCI

In fact, Overton's fifth over of the innings was also the costliest in which Abhishek collected 25 runs while hitting three sixes and a four.

While Sanju Samson (16) and Suryakumar Yadav's (2) ordinary run persisted, Tilak Varma (24) and Shivam Dube (30) forged robust stands with Abhishek.

Varma played second fiddle in his 115-run stand for the second wicket with Abhishek which came off a mere 43 balls, while Dube took initiative to give the opener a breather as the pair put on a brisk 37 off 18 balls for the fourth wicket.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma waves to the stands as he walks back after being dismissed. Photograph: BCCI

At the start, getting early into right positions seemed to have helped Samson who smashed Archer for a couple of sixes in the first over, as 14 runs came off it.

But Samson fell again to the short ball, trying to pull it for a 6-ball 16, this time off Mark Wood with Archer taking an easy grab at backward square leg.

India captain Suryakumar too was consigned to disappointment as it wasn't a happy homecoming for the T20I marauder at the Wankhede Stadium.

Going for his trademark whip off the pads, Suryakumar ended up skying the ball high after getting a top edge and England ‘keeper Phil Salt took a sharp diving catch to prolong his lean patch.