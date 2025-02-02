PIX: Explosive Abhishek Dazzles Wankhede

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates after completing his fifty against England in Mumbai on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma took the England bowlers to the cleaners as he smashed his way into the record books during the fifth T20 International at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Abhishek, 24, blasted his way to a fifty from just 17 balls -- the second fastest for India in T20 Internationals after his mentor Yuvraj Singh, who had smashed a 12-ball fifty against England at the T20 World Cup in 2007.

He brought up his fifty in thumping, hitting pacer Jamie Overton for back to back sixes in the fifth over.



The left-hander delighted the Mumbai fans as his entertaining fifty included five sixes and three fours.

Courtesy of Abhishek's rampaging approach, India raced to 95/1 in six overs -- their highest score in the Powerplay in T20 Internationals.