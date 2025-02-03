HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Amitabh, Ambani, Aamir Cheer Team India

Amitabh, Ambani, Aamir Cheer Team India

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2025 06:21 IST

x

Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

The Wankhede stadium was buzzing with a star-studded crowd as India and England played the fifth and final T20 International on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek

Amitabh Bachchan was spotted with son Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo are big fans of the Indian team and are regular visitors at the Wankhede.

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak was at the game along with father-in-law N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, as well as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.

Aamir Khan, another regular at Wankhede, was seen with sons Junaid and Azad Rao Khan.

Adding a regal touch, Prince Edward, the duke of Edinburgh, was present at the game, engaging in a brief conversation with Sunil Gavaskar.

Prince Edward also met India's captain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the start of the match.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Abhishek's 37-ball century lights up Wankhede!
PIX: Abhishek's 37-ball century lights up Wankhede!
India's U-19 Queens: Meet the stars of World Cup win
India's U-19 Queens: Meet the stars of World Cup win
PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!
PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!
'Bebaak player, Bebaak shatak!'
'Bebaak player, Bebaak shatak!'
2-tier Test format before India's tour of England?
2-tier Test format before India's tour of England?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tempting Chia Seed Recipes For A Protein Boost

webstory image 2

Key Changes On UPI Transaction IDs

webstory image 3

How To Help Your Child Overcome Shyness

VIDEOS

Drone captures mesmerising visuals of Maha Kumbh1:26

Drone captures mesmerising visuals of Maha Kumbh

'I failed, will resign': Ayodhya MP breaks into tears during press conference18:45

'I failed, will resign': Ayodhya MP breaks into tears...

Avneet Kaur snapped at Mumbai airport1:32

Avneet Kaur snapped at Mumbai airport

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD