Amitabh, Ambani, Aamir Cheer Team India

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

The Wankhede stadium was buzzing with a star-studded crowd as India and England played the fifth and final T20 International on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan was spotted with son Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo are big fans of the Indian team and are regular visitors at the Wankhede.

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak was at the game along with father-in-law N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, as well as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.

Aamir Khan, another regular at Wankhede, was seen with sons Junaid and Azad Rao Khan.

Adding a regal touch, Prince Edward, the duke of Edinburgh, was present at the game, engaging in a brief conversation with Sunil Gavaskar.

Prince Edward also met India's captain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the start of the match.