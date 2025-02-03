Amitabh, Ambani, Aamir Cheer Team India

The Wankhede stadium was buzzing with a star-studded crowd as India and England played the fifth and final T20 International on Sunday.
Amitabh Bachchan was spotted with son Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo are big fans of the Indian team and are regular visitors at the Wankhede.
Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak was at the game along with father-in-law N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, as well as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.
Aamir Khan, another regular at Wankhede, was seen with sons Junaid and Azad Rao Khan.
Adding a regal touch, Prince Edward, the duke of Edinburgh, was present at the game, engaging in a brief conversation with Sunil Gavaskar.
Prince Edward also met India's captain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the start of the match.