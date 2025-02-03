Yuvraj's Special Message for Abhishek

IMAGE: Three years ago Yuvraj Singh, known for his straight-talking mentorship, took Abhishek Sharma under his wing. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking 135 off just 54 balls against England in the fifth T20I at the Wankhede stadium was a performance for the ages.

His all-round brilliance, which included two crucial wickets and a sharp catch, powered India to a commanding 150-run victory.

Yet, beyond the accolades, one moment stood out for Abhishek -- a rare message from his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, filled with nothing but praise.

'Well played Abhishek Sharma! That's where I want to see you! Proud of you,' Yuvraj tweeted, a rare message without his usual humorous jabs.

For Abhishek, it was a delightful change from Yuvraj's usual tongue-in-cheek remarks.

'I think this is the first time Yuvraj has tweeted something without adding 'I will send a chappal.' Finally, he is proud of me. So I'm very happy,' Abhishek said after the match.

The bond between the two goes back three years when Yuvraj, known for his legendary career and straight-talking mentorship, took Abhishek under his wing. From the beginning, Yuvraj instilled confidence in the youngster while pushing him to aim higher.

'Three years ago, when I started working with him, he always told me that, as a player, doubts are natural. But he always reassured me, saying, 'You will be there, and you will perform. You will win matches for India',' Abhishek shared.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Yuvraj's mentorship intensified, with training sessions focused on long-term growth.

'I remember during our training camp in COVID times, he repeatedly told me, 'Don't think short-term. I'm preparing you for the long run.' Now that things are coming together, I am really happy,' Abhishek added.

Yuvraj, famous for his witty social media presence, often teases Abhishek. When the young batter scored 79 off 34 balls earlier in the series, Yuvraj commented, 'Well played sir Abhishek Sharma, top knock!! I'm impressed you hit two boundaries down the ground as well'.

This time, the 2011 World Cup hero's tone was purely celebratory, marking a significant turning point in their mentor-protege relationship.