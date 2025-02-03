HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Haven't seen a better T20 century!'

'Haven't seen a better T20 century!'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2025 00:05 IST

x

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma smashed his way into the record books as he blasted a 37-ball century -- the second fastest century for India in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said he has not seen a 'better T20 hundred' than Abhishek Sharma's 54-ball 135 in the fifth T20I against England in Mumbai on Sunday and asserted that the team will continue to play in a 'fearless' manner going forward.

Abhishek's brutal century was the cornerstone of India's heavy 150-run win over England in Mumbai, which also helped India bag the T20I series 4-1.  

"We are going to do this going forward, got to play fearless cricket. We want to keep backing players like Abhishek Sharma. We have to be patient to with these boys. Most of these boys believe in the ideology of playing fearless cricket," Gambhir told host broadcaster after the match.

"I haven't seen a better T20 hundred (Abhishek's ton) against bowlers who are bowling at 140-150 kph consistently," he added.

There were talks about rift in Indian dressing room after the team's disastrous outing in the Border-Gavaskar

Trophy series against Australia.

Gambhir said everything will fall in place once the team returns to the winning ways.

"They (these players) have played a lot of cricket against each other. That's all Indian cricket is all about us.

 

"When results start going your way, everything goes well. Our players know what it means to represent 140-150 crore Indians," he added.

Gambhir hinted that India will adopt the aggressive approach in the upcoming ODI series, beginning in Nagpur on February 6.

"England are a very high quality side. We don't want to fear losing a game. We want to get to a total of 250-260, and at times we will get bowled out for 120, but we are on the right track (in T20Is).

"We want to play as aggressively as we can in the ODIs; want to entertain the crowd."

On the controversy surrounding Harshit Rana coming in as a concussion sub for Shivam Dube in the previous match at Pune, Gambhir said rather lightly: "He (Dube) probably bowled four overs today."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Dhoni fan Trisha redefined her cricketing destiny
How Dhoni fan Trisha redefined her cricketing destiny
PIX: Abhishek's 37-ball century lights up Wankhede!
PIX: Abhishek's 37-ball century lights up Wankhede!
India's U-19 Queens: Meet the stars of World Cup win
India's U-19 Queens: Meet the stars of World Cup win
PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!
PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!
'You've made the nation proud girls'
'You've made the nation proud girls'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tempting Chia Seed Recipes For A Protein Boost

webstory image 2

Key Changes On UPI Transaction IDs

webstory image 3

How To Help Your Child Overcome Shyness

VIDEOS

9 killed as vehicle plunges into Bhakra Canal in Haryana1:40

9 killed as vehicle plunges into Bhakra Canal in Haryana

Avneet Kaur snapped at Mumbai airport1:32

Avneet Kaur snapped at Mumbai airport

Prayagraj gears up for 'zero-error' Amrit Snan at Kumbh1:34

Prayagraj gears up for 'zero-error' Amrit Snan at Kumbh

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD