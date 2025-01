IMAGE: Nitish Reddy climbs the stairs of the Tirupati temple on his knees. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Nitish Kumar Reddy/Instagram

Nitish Kumar Reddy visited the Tirupati temple to give thanks for his standout show during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

A surprise selection for the Test team, the 21 year old scored his maiden century to finish with 298 runs in five games -- the second most runs for the visitors, while also picking up five wickets.



On his return to India, the all-rounder paid a visit to the Tirupati shrine, where he climbed the stairs on his knees.