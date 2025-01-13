Why Rohit Wants To Stay Test Captain

IMAGE: Following Rohit Sharma's poor showing with the bat in Australia, the BCCI is exploring options to replace him as India's Test captain. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India that he wishes to continue as the India Test captain for 'few more months' till they find a successor to take over the leadership role in Tests.



Rohit along with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar spoke to BCCI bosses during a review meeting in Mumbai on Saturday.

The BCCI top brass sought responses from the Indian team management over the recent run of results, particularly the 1-3 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat in Australia and the 0-3 home series whitewash against New Zealand.



Following Rohit's poor showing with the bat in Australia, the BCCI is exploring options to replace him as India's Test captain.



Reportedly, Rohit has expressed his desire to remain captain for a transitional period while urging the Board to continue their search for a new leader, whom he will fully support.



'The name of Bumrah as Rohit's long-term successor was proposed but there are a few who remain sceptical of his case. The particular doubt that was raised against Bumrah's case was his ability to lead the team in a 5-match Test series, said a Dainik Jagran newspaper report.



The pace spearhead doesn't seem to be a long-term captaincy option given his fitness concerns, the latest being a back spasm that has rendered him doubtful for next month's ICC Champions Trophy.

India are scheduled to play England in a five Test series, starting in June. It is unlikely that Rohit will be picked for the England tour, considering his poor showing with the bat last year.



His Test future looks uncertain after a poor run with the bat, scoring just one fifty in his last 15 innings.



2024 was the least productive year for Rohit in Test cricket. He scored 619 runs in 26 innings across 14 matches, averaging 24.76.