HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Rohit Wants To Stay Test Captain

Why Rohit Wants To Stay Test Captain

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 06:24 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Following Rohit Sharma's poor showing with the bat in Australia, the BCCI is exploring options to replace him as India's Test captain. Photograph: BCCI
 

Rohit Sharma has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India that he wishes to continue as the India Test captain for 'few more months' till they find a successor to take over the leadership role in Tests.

Rohit along with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar spoke to BCCI bosses during a review meeting in Mumbai on Saturday.

The BCCI top brass sought responses from the Indian team management over the recent run of results, particularly the 1-3 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat in Australia and the 0-3 home series whitewash against New Zealand.

Following Rohit's poor showing with the bat in Australia, the BCCI is exploring options to replace him as India's Test captain.

Reportedly, Rohit has expressed his desire to remain captain for a transitional period while urging the Board to continue their search for a new leader, whom he will fully support.

'The name of Bumrah as Rohit's long-term successor was proposed but there are a few who remain sceptical of his case. The particular doubt that was raised against Bumrah's case was his ability to lead the team in a 5-match Test series, said a Dainik Jagran newspaper report.

The pace spearhead doesn't seem to be a long-term captaincy option given his fitness concerns, the latest being a back spasm that has rendered him doubtful for next month's ICC Champions Trophy.

India are scheduled to play England in a five Test series, starting in June. It is unlikely that Rohit will be picked for the England tour, considering his poor showing with the bat last year.

His Test future looks uncertain after a poor run with the bat, scoring just one fifty in his last 15 innings.

2024 was the least productive year for Rohit in Test cricket. He scored 619 runs in 26 innings across 14 matches, averaging 24.76.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Bumrah may lose out on Test captaincy
Why Bumrah may lose out on Test captaincy
Rohit Sharma: I stood down; was not dropped!
Rohit Sharma: I stood down; was not dropped!
'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'
'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'
Jadeja sparks retirement speculation
Jadeja sparks retirement speculation
'Every Failure Hurts Rohit'
'Every Failure Hurts Rohit'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Happy Birthday Tintin!

webstory image 2

5 Leftover Foods DANGEROUS Unless Reheated, Like Rice!

webstory image 3

5 Countries With The Best Work-Life Balance

VIDEOS

Drone visuals show preparations in full swing for Mahakumbh1:35

Drone visuals show preparations in full swing for Mahakumbh

Women devotees perform sacred Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj4:06

Women devotees perform sacred Ganga Aarti at the Triveni...

129-yrs-old Swami Shivanand Saraswati steals the show at Maha Kumbh 3:03

129-yrs-old Swami Shivanand Saraswati steals the show at...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD