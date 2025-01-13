HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pant Vs Jaiswal: BCCI Split On Next Test Captain

Pant Vs Jaiswal: BCCI Split On Next Test Captain

January 13, 2025 18:42 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee backed Rishabh Pant for Test captaincy while Coach Gautam Gambhir pushed for Yashasvi Jaiswal as a strong contender. Photograph: BCCI
 

The weekend's BCCI review meeting in Mumbai brought to light crucial discussions about the future of India's Test and ODI captaincy.

While Rohit Sharma's leadership during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series came for scrutiny, he reportedly informed the selectors that he is willing to continue as captain until the BCCI identifies his successor.

According to the Dainik Jagran newspaper, Rohit assured the selectors that he would 'fully support his successor' once appointed.

For now, it has been decided that Rohit will remain captain for ODIs until the conclusion of the Champions Trophy, after which the selectors will revisit the decision.

In a follow-up report on Monday, Dainik Jagran revealed that discussions during the review meeting also explored the possibility of Jasprit Bumrah succeeding Rohit as captain for Test and ODI formats.

However, with Bumrah's workload being a critical factor, the selectors emphasised the need for a dependable vice-captain to ensure smooth leadership transitions when the fast bowler is rested.

The report highlighted differences of opinion regarding the next Test captain.

While the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee favoured Rishabh Pant for the role, Coach Gautam Gambhir suggested Yashasvi Jaiswal as a strong contender.

Pant, who previously captained the Indian team during the June 2022 T20I series against South Africa in K L Rahul's absence, also brings domestic leadership experience as Delhi's skipper.

Dainik Jagran noted that Suryakumar Yadav, who was appointed as India's T20I skipper in July 2024 following Rohit's retirement from the format, is unlikely to take over the ODI captaincy after the Champions Trophy. This decision stems from the fact that Suryakumar has yet to cement his place in the 50-over format.

The report also indicated that India might move away from having three different captains for three formats. Instead, the selectors are leaning towards a structure similar to Australia's, where Pat Cummins leads the Test and ODI teams while being supported by a strong vice-captain. This approach is expected to help Bumrah manage his workload effectively if he is appointed captain.

The Indian team is currently exploring various leadership options, aiming to find the right balance between experience and emerging talent to guide the team to future success.

