'Shubman Gill Frustrates Me'

January 14, 2025 10:19 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill scored just 93 runs in five innings in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series at an average of 18, without a single fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said he was frustrated by the highly-rated Shubman Gill's inconsistent showing with the bat.

Gill struggled with the bat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series where he made just 93 runs in five innings in the series at an average of 18, without a single fifty.

Vaughan rated Gill's performance in Australia '4/10', while adding: 'He frustrates me. He has got to get bigger scores.'

'He is one that wonderful, the elegant one as how we call him," he said on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

The 25-year-old Indian's Test average has dipped to a disappointing 35.05, having scored 1,893 runs in 32 Tests, with five centuries and seven fifties. He has gone past the 50-run mark just once in his last 11 innings, failing in three successive series -- against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia.

Gill's away form has been a big disappointment. He made a big impact during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in 2020-2021 where he scored 259 runs in three Tests at an average of 51, with two fifties, including a brilliant 91 in India's memorable run chase of 328 in the series-deciding Brisbane Test.

But since then he has failed to make the same impact in away Tests. In matches outside India including the two World Test Championship finals, Gill's record is disappointing with 716 runs in 15 Tests at an average of 27, with just one century and two fifties.

Shubman Gill's performance in home and away Tests:

 TestsInningsRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score100s50s
Home 17 31 1,177 42.04 59.75 128 4 5
Away 15 28 716 27.54 60.22 110 1 2
TOTAL 32 59 1.893 35.06 59.92 128 5 7

Shubman Gill

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist also was disappointed with Gill's showing but loved his hair style.

'I was gonna give Gill a 3 maybe but I would give him a 4/10, no player in world cricket have better hair than when they take their helmet off. As soon as that helmet comes off is... it is perfect,' Gilly said.

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

