Kapil Refuses To Acknowledge Yograj

IMAGE: Kapil Dev speaks to reporters on Monday, January 13, 2025. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Kapil Dev is known to be a soft spoken gentleman and on Monday, those very characteristics came to the fore when he was questioned by reporters over some claims made by former cricketer Yograj Singh.

In an interview with YouTuber Samdish, Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's father, spoke candidly about Kapil, criticising him, particularly regarding his leadership during the 1983 World Cup.

Yograj claimed that Kapil's leadership style was not effective, and he suggested that the team's success was more due to the collective effort of the players rather than Kapil's individual leadership qualities.

Yograj also made controversial remarks about how Kapil did not properly handle youngsters, including Yuvraj in his early career.

Yograj revealed that, at one point, he was so upset with Kapil not treating his son right that he had considered going to his house with a gun.

SEE: Kapil Dev refuses to acknowledge Yograj Singh after the latter's controversial comments. Video: X

Following this controversial interview, reporters rushed to get Kapil's reaction to Yograj's statements.

'Ek podcast mein Yograj Singh ne kahaan ke woh aapke ghar mein gun lekar gaye the,' asked one reporter and before he could finish his question, Kapil interrupted: 'Kaun hai? Kis ki baat kar rahein hai aap?

'Kaun hai yeh?', Kapil asked calmly.

Another reporter then said, 'Yuvraj Singh's father'. To this Kapil just smiled and said: 'Accha, aur kuch?' before taking his leave.

Kapil served as India's head coach from 1999 to 2000, during which time Yuvraj was part of the Indian team. In 2000, he was dropped from the team after a string of poor performances, which reportedly led to some friction between Kapil and the young Yuvraj.

Later, Yuvraj went on to become India's prime contributor in India's trophy-winning run in the 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup.