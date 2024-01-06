News
Recovering Rashid included in Afghan squad for India T20Is

Recovering Rashid included in Afghan squad for India T20Is

Source: PTI
January 06, 2024 18:38 IST
IMAGE: Recovering from injury Rashid Khan has been included in Afghanistan’s squad for the upcoming India T20 series. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan was on Saturday picked in a 19-member Afghanistan squad, to be led by young Ibrahim Zadran, for the three T20 Internationals against India starting on January 11 in Mohali.

Rashid, the country's regular T20I captain, though has been included in the squad "might not feature" in any game as he is recovering from the recent back surgery.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was not part of the recently held three-match T20I series against UAE, comes back to the squad to face India, according to a press release issued by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

 

Ikram Alikhil, who was part of the reserves against the UAE, has been promoted to the main squad as the backup wicket-keeper batter.

Meanwhile Zadran, who led Afghanistan to a 2-1 series victory against the UAE in Sharjah, will continue to lead the side against India as well.

ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf said: "We are delighted to be embarking on our maiden tour to India for a three-match series.

"India is the top-ranked side in the world and it's very pleasing to witness AfghanAtalan competing in a three-match T20I against them.

"We believe that AfghanAtalan are no longer underdogs and have excelled well in the recent past and we look forward to a highly competitive series against India."

Afghanistan's T20I squad:

Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan.

Source: PTI
