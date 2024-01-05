ICC T20 WC: India to lock horns with Pakistan on June 9

The ICC T20 World Cup schedule was announced on Friday and the big-ticket showdown between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9, 2024, in New York.

Hosts USA will face Canada in the opening match on June 1, the ICC announced.

India and Pakistan are pooled in Group A alongside USA, Canada and Ireland.

Defending champions England and arch-rivals Australia also find themselves in the same group while co-hosts West Indies are placed in Group C with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

Barbados will host the final on June 29.

Apart from Barbados, five venues from West Indies and three from the USA will host a total of 55 matches. Guyana and Trinidad will host the semi-final games.

India's T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule:

India vs Ireland, June 5

India vs Pakistan, June 9

India vs USA, June 12

India vs Canada, June 15

2024 T20 World Cup groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal