They're still terrific fielders: Gavaskar backs Rohit, Kohli to play T20 WC

IMAGE: The former Indian skipper backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be a part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Instagram

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play in the T20 World Cup in June, saying the two senior players are not only the key batters but also terrific fielders in the Indian team.

Both Rohit and Kohli have not played a T20I since India's semifinal loss to England at the 2022 T20 World Cup but the duo is keen to return to the shortest format.

"What makes me feel good is their fielding. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still great fielders and will be of great help on the field. In addition to seniority in the dressing room, they will contribute on the field, too," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"Sometimes, you get slow when you are 35-36; your throw isn't that good anymore. So, there are discussions over where to keep you while setting the field. That's not a problem for these two because they are still terrific fielders," he added.

The T20 World Cup is being co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA from June 1-29.

In Rohit's absence, Hardik Pandya has led the Indian team in T20Is.

The all-rounder has also taken over as the Mumbai Indians' captaincy form Rohit.

Whether Rohit will lead India in the shortest format if included in the team is yet to be known. But given Rohit's experience, he will still have a lot to offer despite not leading the side, according to Gavaskar.

"We don't know if Rohit will be captain, but whatever the case, any captain will surely benefit from that.

"Kohli's form has been outstanding in the last 1.5 years. He played unbelievably in the 2023 World Cup, making 750 runs with 3 centuries. So there is no doubt about his limited-overs batting," he added.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also feels that Rohit and Kohli should be a part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup as a few pitches in the USA and the West Indies are unknown commodities and the duo's experience will be required on and off the field.

"Personally, I would like to see Virat on the pitch because when we talk about two years back, definitely he was not in his best form. But the last IPL and T20 were one of the most amazing tournaments for him," said Pathan.

"Playing both the players also depends upon team management and their fitness, but I would love seeing both of them on the field, especially when Rohit has also changed his form and has been making a lot of runs in one-day cricket," added Pathan.