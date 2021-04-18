News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB's Maxwell can wreak havoc in IPL 2021

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 18, 2021 18:23 IST
Maxwell might just end up being player of tournament, says Vaughan

Glenn Maxwell

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell might end up as the player of the tournament in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Maxwell might have a bad season last year in the 13th edition of the IPL but the Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) batsman has been in sensational form.

 

In Chennai, where most of the batsmen have struggled to get going, Maxwell has come out firing on all cylinders. In the ongoing match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy had put RCB on the back foot with two wickets in the second over but Maxwell fired a sensational half-century to put the Virat Kohli-led side on top. In just three matches Maxwell has amassed 176 runs.

"Love watching @Gmaxi_32Bat. He might just end up being the player of the tournament .. slightly under the radar in the same team as @imVkohli& @ABdeVilliers17!!! @RCBTweets looking the strongest I have seen them ... #IPL2021," Vaughan tweeted.

Maxwell is also the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament and has been a standout performer for RCB in this year's IPL.

 

 

