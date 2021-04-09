Can Virat and RCB win IPL 2021?

April 09, 2021 08:39 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indian Premier League's constant under-performers, will hope for a change of fortunes going into the new season.

RCB strengthened their squad with the inclusion of big-hitting Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Maxi is expected to play the perfect foil to Virat Kohli, A B de Villiers and Devdutt Paddikal, who was among RCB's big scorers last season.

Kohli, the IPL's highest scorer with 5,878 runs, is set to open the innings to give his team the early momentum. Partnering Kohli will be the highly talented Padikkal after he makes a full recovery from COVID-19.

Young wicket-keeper-batsman Mohammad Azharuddeen, who had a staggering strike rate of 194.54 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and New Zealand's Finn Allen are other attacking options at the top.

De Villiers and Maxwell add fire-power to the middle-order while Sachin Baby, the experienced Daniel Christian and Washington Sundar add to the RCB batting depth.

Another uncapped player along with Azharuddeen is Suyash Prabudessai, who could light up the tourney with his unconventional batting.

Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the RCB attack and weave a web around rival batsmen along with fellow leggie Adam Zampa. Mohammad Siraj, who had a good IPL 2020, will lead the RCB pacers with Naveep Saini and Australian Kane Richardson.

Kohli feels optimistic about his team's chances this season. We'll have to just wait and watch.

Squad:

Age Bats Bowls Role IPL games Virat Kohli 32 Right-handed Right-arm medium Captain/batsman 192 Sachin Baby 32 Left-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 18 Devdutt Padikkal 20 Left-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 15 Rajat Patidar 27 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 0 Suyash Prabhudessai 23 Right-handed Right-arm medium Batsman 0 A B de Villiers 37 Right-handed Right-arm medium Wicket-keeper 169 Finn Allen 21 Right-handed Wicket-keeper 0 Srikar Bharat 27 Right-handed Wicket-keeper 0 Mohammed Azharuddeen 27 Right-handed Wicket-keeper 0 Glenn Maxwell 32 Right-handed Right-arm off-break All-rounder 82 Daniel Christian 37 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 40 Daniel Sams 23 Right-handed Left-arm fast-medium All-rounder 3 Pavan Deshpande 31 Left-handed Right-arm off-break All-rounder 0 Harshal Patel 26 Left-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 48 Mohammed Siraj 27 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 35 Navdeep Saini 27 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 26 Kane Richardson 30 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 14 Kyle Jamieson 26 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 0 Yuzvendra Chahal 30 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 99 Washington Sundar 21 Left-handed Right-arm off-break Bowler 36 Adam Zampa 29 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 14 Shahbaz Ahmed 26 Left-handed Left-arm spin Bowler 0

Note: The players in bold are overseas players

Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel were traded from the Delhi Capitals in the transfer window before the IPL 2021 auction.

Finn Allen came IN as a replacement for Josh Phillippe who withdrew from IPL 2021.

Players bought at this year's IPL auction:

Sachin Baby

Rajat Patidar

Suyash Prabhudessai

Srikar Bharat

Mohammed Azharuddeen

Glenn Maxwell

Daniel Christian

Kyle Jamieson

Overall win-loss record in IPL:

Played Won Lost No Result Win% W/L ratio 196 91 101 4 46.43 0.90

Note: The win/loss tally includes results in Super Over after a tie

Best finish in IPL:

Runner-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016

How they fared in each edition:

Year Position 2008 7th 2009 2nd 2010 3rd 2011 2nd 2012 5th 2013 5th 2014 7th 2015 3rd 2016 2nd 2017 8th 2018 6th 2019 8th 2020 4th

Top batsmen:

Mts Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 V Kohli 192 5878 113 38.16 130.73 5 39 A B de Villiers 141 4178 133* 42.20 159.46 2 35 C H Gayle 85 3163 175* 43.32 152.72 5 19 J H Kallis 42 1132 89* 31.44 112.19 0 10 R Dravid 43 898 75* 26.41 122.84 0 4 P A Patel 32 731 67 25.20 130.07 0 4 Mandeep Singh 40 597 54* 22.11 128.94 0 2 T M Dilshan 25 587 76* 27.95 109.92 0 5 R V Uthappa 31 549 68* 23.86 141.49 0 4 L R P L Taylor 22 517 81* 30.41 142.03 0 2

Top bowlers:

Mts Wickets Average Runs Per Over Best 4W Y S Chahal 98 121 22.22 7.66 4-25 2 R Vinay Kumar 64 72 25.30 8.37 4-40 1 Z Khan 44 49 26.77 7.85 4-17 1 S Aravind 38 45 23.08 8.20 4-14 2 A Kumble 42 45 23.51 6.57 5-5 3 P Kumar 38 34 33.52 8.18 3-18 0 M A Starc 27 34 20.38 7.16 4-15 1 H V Patel 36 34 28.55 8.53 3-43 0 D W Steyn 33 32 28.81 7.33 3-18 0 M Siraj 29 29 30.06 9.05 3-8 0

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com