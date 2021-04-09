News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can Virat and RCB win IPL 2021?

Can Virat and RCB win IPL 2021?

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
April 09, 2021 08:39 IST
RAJNEESH GUPTA

RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indian Premier League's constant under-performers, will hope for a change of fortunes going into the new season.

RCB strengthened their squad with the inclusion of big-hitting Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Maxi is expected to play the perfect foil to Virat Kohli, A B de Villiers and Devdutt Paddikal, who was among RCB's big scorers last season.

Kohli, the IPL's highest scorer with 5,878 runs, is set to open the innings to give his team the early momentum. Partnering Kohli will be the highly talented Padikkal after he makes a full recovery from COVID-19.

Young wicket-keeper-batsman Mohammad Azharuddeen, who had a staggering strike rate of 194.54 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and New Zealand's Finn Allen are other attacking options at the top.

De Villiers and Maxwell add fire-power to the middle-order while Sachin Baby, the experienced Daniel Christian and Washington Sundar add to the RCB batting depth.

Another uncapped player along with Azharuddeen is Suyash Prabudessai, who could light up the tourney with his unconventional batting.

Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the RCB attack and weave a web around rival batsmen along with fellow leggie Adam Zampa. Mohammad Siraj, who had a good IPL 2020, will lead the RCB pacers with Naveep Saini and Australian Kane Richardson.

Kohli feels optimistic about his team's chances this season. We'll have to just wait and watch.

Squad:

 AgeBatsBowlsRoleIPL games
Virat Kohli 32 Right-handed Right-arm medium Captain/batsman 192
Sachin Baby 32 Left-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 18
Devdutt Padikkal 20 Left-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 15
Rajat Patidar 27 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 0
Suyash Prabhudessai 23 Right-handed Right-arm medium Batsman 0
A B de Villiers 37 Right-handed Right-arm medium Wicket-keeper 169
Finn Allen 21 Right-handed   Wicket-keeper 0
Srikar Bharat 27 Right-handed   Wicket-keeper 0
Mohammed Azharuddeen 27 Right-handed   Wicket-keeper 0
Glenn Maxwell 32 Right-handed Right-arm off-break All-rounder 82
Daniel Christian 37 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 40
Daniel Sams 23 Right-handed Left-arm fast-medium All-rounder 3
Pavan Deshpande 31 Left-handed Right-arm off-break All-rounder 0
Harshal Patel 26 Left-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 48
Mohammed Siraj 27 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 35
Navdeep Saini 27 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 26
Kane Richardson 30 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 14
Kyle Jamieson 26 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 0
Yuzvendra Chahal 30 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 99
Washington Sundar 21 Left-handed Right-arm off-break Bowler 36
Adam Zampa 29 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 14
Shahbaz Ahmed 26 Left-handed Left-arm spin Bowler 0

Note: The players in bold are overseas players

Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel were traded from the Delhi Capitals in the transfer window before the IPL 2021 auction.

Finn Allen came IN as a replacement for Josh Phillippe who withdrew from IPL 2021.

 

Players bought at this year's IPL auction:

Sachin Baby
Rajat Patidar
Suyash Prabhudessai
Srikar Bharat
Mohammed Azharuddeen
Glenn Maxwell
Daniel Christian
Kyle Jamieson

Overall win-loss record in IPL:

PlayedWonLostNo ResultWin%W/L ratio
196 91 101 4 46.43 0.90

Note: The win/loss tally includes results in Super Over after a tie

Best finish in IPL:

Runner-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016

How they fared in each edition:

YearPosition
2008 7th
2009 2nd
2010 3rd
2011 2nd
2012 5th
2013 5th
2014 7th
2015 3rd
2016 2nd
2017 8th
2018 6th
2019 8th
2020 4th

Top batsmen:

 MtsRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate10050
V Kohli 192 5878 113 38.16 130.73 5 39
A B de Villiers 141 4178 133* 42.20 159.46 2 35
C H Gayle 85 3163 175* 43.32 152.72 5 19
J H Kallis 42 1132 89* 31.44 112.19 0 10
R Dravid 43 898 75* 26.41 122.84 0 4
P A Patel 32 731 67 25.20 130.07 0 4
Mandeep Singh 40 597 54* 22.11 128.94 0 2
T M Dilshan 25 587 76* 27.95 109.92 0 5
R V Uthappa 31 549 68* 23.86 141.49 0 4
L R P L Taylor 22 517 81* 30.41 142.03 0 2

Top bowlers:

 MtsWicketsAverageRuns Per OverBest4W
Y S Chahal 98 121 22.22 7.66 4-25 2
R Vinay Kumar 64 72 25.30 8.37 4-40 1
Z Khan 44 49 26.77 7.85 4-17 1
S Aravind 38 45 23.08 8.20 4-14 2
A Kumble 42 45 23.51 6.57 5-5 3
P Kumar 38 34 33.52 8.18 3-18 0
M A Starc 27 34 20.38 7.16 4-15 1
H V Patel 36 34 28.55 8.53 3-43 0
D W Steyn 33 32 28.81 7.33 3-18 0
M Siraj 29 29 30.06 9.05 3-8 0

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORY
Print this article
