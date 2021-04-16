'One month of love, laughs, peace, silly jokes'

April 16, 2021 11:08 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah posted this photograph from his wedding day. Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Facebook

Jasprit Bumrah is enjoying being married.

The Mumbai Indians pacer made this obvious as he marked a month of his marriage to television presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

That he is away from his wife on IPL duty hasn't obviously dimmed his love for her and vice-versa.

'One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend,' the previously shy and bashful Boom Boom declared.

Sanjana, who hosted the pre-match show for the Delhi Capitals-Rajasthan Royals games, took to Instagram to say how she missed Jas.

'Missing the husband and that cake a little extra today.'