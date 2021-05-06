RCB players, staff set off for home

May 06, 2021 16:26 IST

IMAGE: Glen Maxwell headed to Maldives where he will be quarantined in a local hotel assigned by RCB before leaving for Australia based on their SOPs. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore's domestic players and support staff entered their home towns from specific pre-identified hubs as the foreign recruits left for their respective destinations via charter flights.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli reached Mumbai on Tuesday, the day IPL-14 was indefinitely suspended due to multiple COVID cases in its bio-bubble. By Thursday early morning, all the other playing and non-playing staff had also left for their onward destinations.

"We worked in consultation with BCCI and the respective cricket boards to ensure the safe return of all our personnel to their homes. There are stringent SOPs put in place by us, for those who are transiting from central hubs to their respective cities," RCB said in a press release.

"We will be in constant touch with them till they reach home and continue to offer support to our personnel whenever necessary," it stated.

IMAGE: In consultation with the BCCI, RCB booked a chartered flight for all its domestic players, staff and management, sending them to specific pre-identified hubs and then connected to their respective cities. Photograph: RCB/Instagram

RCB also added that they were ‘working with guidance from BCCI’

‘• All domestic players, staff & management have been charted to specific pre-identified hubs and then connected to their respective cities

• The Australian Players & staff will complete a mandatory quarantine period in a hotel arranged by RCB in the Maldives and will continue to be in touch with Cricket Australia on SOPs

• The New Zealand Players & Staff are on a special charter to Auckland and will be in touch with New Zealand Cricket on SOPs

• The South African players & Staff are travelling to Johannesburg via Mumbai & Doha and will be in touch with Cricket South Africa on SOPs

We thank all our players, the support staff and the fans for their immense support this season and wish for their safety & health. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers’, the RCB wrote on Instagram.