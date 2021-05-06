News
Jadeja back to 'where I feel safe'

By Rediff Cricket
May 06, 2021 11:19 IST
Ravindra Jadeja tweeted pictures of his farmhouse where he keeps his beloved horses

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja tweeted pictures of his farmhouse where his beloved horses stay. Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter
 

Ravindra Jadeja is happy to be home and among his four-legged friends.

The Chennai Super Kings star admitted, probably inadvertently, that he felt safe on returning to his farmhouse and spending time with his beloved horses.

'Back to the place where I feel safe!!Horse #farmhouse #staysafe,' Jadeja tweeted along with pictures of the horses.

Last year, during the lockdown, Jadeja spent a lot of time at the farmhouse, tending to his horses.

Horses at Ravindra Jadeja's farmhouse 

After Game 29 ending May 2, Jadeja topped Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players list with a MVPI of 372.

30 matches of IPL 2021 season were played before the league was indefinitely suspended on Tuesday, May 4, following a number of COVID-19 cases inside the IPL bio-bubbles.

Ravindra Jadeja

Rediff Cricket
