CSK send Hussey, Balaji to Chennai in air ambulance

May 06, 2021 12:27 IST

Dhoni to leave for Ranchi on Thursday afternoon by chartered flight.

IMAGE: CSK's batting coach David Hussey, who is COVID-infected but asymptomatic, was flown to Chennai 'for better control over the situation' while Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he'd leave the bio bubble only once everyone left. Photograph: BCCI

With the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League postponed, players have been heading home. Unfortunately for someone like Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey, he will have to wait for a COVID-19 negative result before he can leave the country. And this is why the franchise has flown him from Delhi to Chennai in an air ambulance. Speaking to ANI, a senior CSK official said that both Hussey and bowling coach L Balaji were flown into Chennai to ensure better control over the situation. The official went on to confirm that skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leaving for Ranchi in the afternoon.

"See, we have better contacts in Chennai, so it was decided to fly both Hussey and Balaji into Chennai in an air ambulance to ensure that if the need arises, we have the facilities ready. Fortunately, they have no symptoms and both are doing fine. But yes, Hussey has to wait to get a negative report before he can leave India. We will arrange a charter when he is safe to fly," the official explained.

"As for MS, he is heading home in the afternoon in a charter we have arranged which will be a hopping flight. It will head from Delhi to Ranchi and from there to Hyderabad. MS was clear that he wanted to wait till everyone left and only then he would leave the bubble we created in Delhi."

Asked about the rest of the foreign players, the official said that charters have been arranged and there is no question of keeping them waiting.

"The safety of the players is a priority and we planned charter planes for all of them. We want them safe and home as soon as possible."