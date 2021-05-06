Boom Boom wishes Sanjana on her 30th!

May 06, 2021 12:56 IST

Jasprit Bumrah, on Thursday, took to social media to wish his wife of six weeks Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday.

'Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You're my person, I love you,' Boom Boom tweeted alongside a sweet picture of Sanjana landing a peck on his cheek.

The suspension of IPL 2021 has probably allowed the couple to spend the day together.

The couple, who tied the knot in March, has been doing some PDA since their marriage -- they even marked the first month of their wedding with adorable posts on their individual handles.

Birthday wishes to Mrs Bumrah!