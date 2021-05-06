Mrs Chahal will miss the 'bubble family'

May 06, 2021 16:12 IST

Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

After IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely, the players have started to leave their respective bio-bubbles to head back to their families.

The Englishmen were the first ones out with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians awaited an escape to the Maldives.

After spending so much time together in the bio-bubble, saying goodbyes are always hard. It is evident from Mrs Chahal's insta account.

Dhanashree Verma, RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and a professional choreographer, posted a photo of herself along with RCB stars A B De Villiers and Glenn Maxwell and her hubby, noting 'The 5 am club' and saying she was going to miss the 'bubble family'.