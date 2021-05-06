News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mrs Chahal will miss the 'bubble family'

Mrs Chahal will miss the 'bubble family'

By Rediff Cricket
May 06, 2021 16:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dhanashree Verma

Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram
 

After IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely, the players have started to leave their respective bio-bubbles to head back to their families.

The Englishmen were the first ones out with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians awaited an escape to the Maldives.

After spending so much time together in the bio-bubble, saying goodbyes are always hard. It is evident from Mrs Chahal's insta account.

Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma, RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and a professional choreographer, posted a photo of herself along with RCB stars A B De Villiers and Glenn Maxwell and her hubby, noting 'The 5 am club' and saying she was going to miss the 'bubble family'.

Dhanashree Verma

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja back to 'where I feel safe'
Jadeja back to 'where I feel safe'
IPL's Australian players head for Maldives
IPL's Australian players head for Maldives
Boom Boom wishes Sanjana on her 30th!
Boom Boom wishes Sanjana on her 30th!
Moral fabric dismembered: HC on Covid malpractices
Moral fabric dismembered: HC on Covid malpractices
Weightlifter set to become 1st transgender Olympian
Weightlifter set to become 1st transgender Olympian
ASK KOMAL: How do I reduce my belly?
ASK KOMAL: How do I reduce my belly?
BCCI could face more losses as COVID threatens T20 WC
BCCI could face more losses as COVID threatens T20 WC

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

The COVID-positive in IPL 2021

The COVID-positive in IPL 2021

Buttler's warm parting message for India

Buttler's warm parting message for India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use