IPL's Australian players head for Maldives

May 06, 2021 14:35 IST
IMAGE: Aussie players Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques and Daniel Sams after an IPL match. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League's Australian cohort is headed for the Maldives after the tournament's abrupt suspension over the coronavirus crisis in the south Asian nation, said Sourav Ganguly, the chief of the Indian cricket board.

International cricketers started heading home on Wednesday after the previous day's halt of the Twenty20 competition, as India grapples with a sweeping second wave of infections.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has promised safe return passage for every foreigner involved in the lucrative eight-team league.

 

"They will all be fine. They are all looked after and they will all reach home," former India captain Ganguly told Thursday's Indian Express newspaper.

"The Australians will reach the Maldives tomorrow, finish their quarantine and then reach Australia safely. So I don’t see any issue."

In a joint statement, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association confirmed their players were en route to the Maldives and thanked the BCCI for arranging their travel.

Australia has banned travellers from India, even its own citizens, until May 15.

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey will not be joining his compatriots, however, after contracting COVID-19. He must stay in isolation and register two negative tests for the virus before he is allowed to leave India.

"CA and the ACA will work closely with the BCCI to ensure Mike's safe return to Australia when it is safe to do so," the Australian board added.

© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
