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Home  » Cricket » RCB Pacer Yash Dayal Marries Influencer

RCB Pacer Yash Dayal Marries Influencer

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 07:40 IST

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal celebrates a new beginning, marrying social media influencer Shweta Pundir in a private ceremony surrounded by close family.

IMAGE: Yash Dayal has not made any official announcement about the wedding so far. Photograph: Shweta Pundir/Instagram

Key Points

  • RCB pacer Yash Dayal married content creator Shweta Pundir in a private ceremony in Noida.
  • The wedding took place on February 4, 2026, with only close family present.
  • Shweta, a social media influencer, has supported Yash through challenging times.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pacer Yash Dayal has stepped into a new phase in his personal life, marrying content creator Shweta Pundir in a private ceremony in February.

According to reports, Yash tied the knot with Shweta on February 4, 2026, in Noida, with only close family members present. The wedding was kept low-key, and Yash has not made any official announcement about it so far.

Yash Dayal

 

However, RCB fans got a glimpse of the couple after Shweta shared a reel featuring the two of them on Instagram.

Shweta, a social media influencer and vlogger from Delhi, has built a sizeable following on Instagram. She has also worked as a broadcaster for the International Legends League.

Shweta Pundir's Support During Difficult Times

Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal

During one of the most difficult phases of his career, Shweta is believed to have stood firmly by Yash's side, supporting him as he dealt with serious allegations that led to multiple FIRs.

The 28-year-old pacer received interim relief in the matter from both the Allahabad and Rajasthan high courts.

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