Five-time champs MI commence training ahead of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians began their pre-season preparatory camp in Mumbai on Monday, with coach Mahela Jayawardene overseeing his wards.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Lasith Malinga with all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday began training for the Indian Premier League season starting on March 28.

Key Points The opening day featured structured fitness and conditioning drills.

Head coach outlook: Coach Mahela Jayawardene emphasised the importance of starting strong, saying the first day of pre-season sets the tone for the entire campaign.

First batch of players reported for training included Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar.

Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar were the first group of players to arrive for training.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Hardik Pandya, is expected to join the camp later in the week.

IMAGE: MI Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene at a training camp. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

The session opened with a structured fitness and conditioning block, with the strength and conditioning team putting players through their paces with movement drills, agility work, and fitness assessments.

"There's always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We've got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in," MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said.

"Day one sets the tone for the entire campaign. We wanted everyone to feel the intent from the very first session, in how we train, how we prepare, and how we show up for each other. The first session is always exciting, but it's also the start of something serious and we know what we're building towards."

MI will open their 2026 campiagn against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.