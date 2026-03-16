HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Five-time champs MI commence training ahead of IPL 2026

Five-time champs MI commence training ahead of IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 13:04 IST

x

Mumbai Indians began their pre-season preparatory camp in Mumbai on Monday, with coach Mahela Jayawardene overseeing his wards.

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Lasith Malinga with all-rounder Shardul Thakur 

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Lasith Malinga with all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday began training for the Indian Premier League season starting on March 28.

 

Key Points

  • The opening day featured structured fitness and conditioning drills.
  • Head coach outlook: Coach Mahela Jayawardene emphasised the importance of starting strong, saying the first day of pre-season sets the tone for the entire campaign.
  • First batch of players reported for training included Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar.

Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar were the first group of players to arrive for training.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Hardik Pandya, is expected to join the camp later in the week.

MI Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene at a training camp

IMAGE: MI Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene at a training camp. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

The session opened with a structured fitness and conditioning block, with the strength and conditioning team putting players through their paces with movement drills, agility work, and fitness assessments.

"There's always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We've got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in," MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said.

"Day one sets the tone for the entire campaign. We wanted everyone to feel the intent from the very first session, in how we train, how we prepare, and how we show up for each other. The first session is always exciting, but it's also the start of something serious and we know what we're building towards."

MI will open their 2026 campiagn against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

Suryakumar Yadav on India's T20 Cricket Depth
Suryakumar Yadav on India's T20 Cricket Depth
Sanju Samson can finish games in six overs: Gambhir
Sanju Samson can finish games in six overs: Gambhir
How cricket snub shaped Aditya Dhar's Bollywood journey
How cricket snub shaped Aditya Dhar's Bollywood journey
Why Gambhir backed Abhishek Sharma after three ducks
Why Gambhir backed Abhishek Sharma after three ducks
Jay Shah wins top honour for contribution to sports
Jay Shah wins top honour for contribution to sports

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Drone Strike Triggers Huge Fire at Fujairah Oil Hub0:58

Drone Strike Triggers Huge Fire at Fujairah Oil Hub

Divya Dutta Dazzles in a Stunning Purple Saree at the Event0:38

Divya Dutta Dazzles in a Stunning Purple Saree at the Event

Sunny Leone's Surprise Appearance with Husband!0:46

Sunny Leone's Surprise Appearance with Husband!

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO