IPL: Gudakesh Motie Linked With LSG After PSL Withdrawal

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie is being linked with a possible move to Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for injured Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

IMAGE: Gudakesh Motie recently withdrew from the PSL, citing fatigue after a delayed return home triggered by the Middle East crisis as West Indies players were left stranded in India. Photograph: ICC/X

A quiet ripple in the rumour mill has begun to gather pace around Gudakesh Motie, with whispers suggesting the West Indies left-arm spinner could be headed for the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Key Points Motie had gone unsold in the IPL 2026 auction, despite being a regular in the West Indies T20 setup.

Social media speculation has since linked Motie with a move to LSG, although no official confirmation or credible reports have emerged.

Motie was also part of the West Indies squad in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

While there is no official comment from the LSG camp as yet, social media chatter has increasingly linked Motie with a possible move to Lucknow, where the franchise is believed to be exploring options to fill the void left by the injured Wanindu Hasaranga.

Motie went unsold at the IPL 2026 auction but found a taker in the Pakistan Super League, signing for Lahore Qalandars for PKR 1.1 crore (around ₹32 lakh).

But that stint never quite got going.

The spinner recently withdrew from the PSL, citing fatigue after a delayed return home triggered by the Middle East crisis as West Indies players were left stranded in India for close to two weeks after their ouster from the T20 World Cup, a disruption that reportedly complicated travel schedules for several players.

With Motie stepping aside, the Qalandars quickly moved to rope in Dunith Wellalage as a replacement.

Speculation has shifted to whether the 29-year-old could resurface in the IPL instead. But there have credible reports of Motie joining the LSG squad or attending trials.

Last week, Kolkata Knight Riders signed Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. Muzarabani had initially committed to the PSL but later withdrew to join the IPL side, a decision that reportedly left the Pakistan Cricket Board considering legal options.

Motie was part of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 squad for the West Indies, picking 10 wickets in 7 matches and has quietly built a reputation as a dependable operator in the shortest format.