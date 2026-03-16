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IPL 2026: CSK bring in James Foster as new fielding coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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March 16, 2026 22:52 IST

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Chennai Super Kings have bolstered their coaching staff by appointing former England international James Foster as their new fielding coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/X

IMAGE: James Foster played seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is between 2001 and 2009.Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points

  • James Foster, former England wicketkeeper-batter, has been appointed as the fielding coach for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming IPL season.
  • Foster joins a coaching staff led by Stephen Fleming, with Michael Hussey as batting coach and Eric Simmons as bowling coach.
  • Foster's coaching experience includes roles with the England and New Zealand national teams, as well as winning the ILT20 title with Desert Vipers.

Former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster was on Monday appointed as the fielding coach of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Foster will join the coaching staff of Chennai Super Kings led by former New Zealand national cricket team captain Stephen Fleming, with Michael Hussey serving as batting coach and Eric Simmons as the bowling coach.

 

Foster's Coaching Background

The 45-year-old Foster played seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is between 2001 and 2009.

He has worked with the England and New Zealand sides as a coaching staff member apart from winning the ILT20 title earlier this year with Desert Vipers. Foster is also the assistant coach of Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

"Say Yellove to our fielding coach James Foster! Former England wicketkeeper and a coach with experience across teams worldwide, he now kicks off this new chapter with the Pride," CSK said in a social media post.

Upcoming IPL Season

CSK will begin their IPL 2026 campaign in an away game against Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati on March 30, before returning home to face Punjab Kings on April 4.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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