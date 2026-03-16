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Why Hardik's leadership key to Mumbai Indians' IPL success

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 18:13 IST

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Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh emphasises the importance of Hardik Pandya stepping up as a leader and bowler for Mumbai Indians to achieve IPL success in the upcoming season.

Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians as they look to end their five-year IPL title drought

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians as they look to end their five-year IPL title drought this season. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Harbhajan Singh urges Hardik Pandya to 'unleash his real version' as captain of Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
  • Pandya's performance as a bowler is crucial for Mumbai Indians' success in the IPL.
  • Harbhajan believes strong leadership from Pandya will inspire the team to aim for their sixth IPL trophy.
  • Rohit Sharma is expected to open for Mumbai Indians, partnered by either Quinton de Kock or Ryan Rickelton.
  • Harbhajan Singh predicts that Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton are unlikely to both feature in Mumbai Indians' starting XI.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya needs to "unleash his real version" and lead from the front if the five-time champions are to mount a strong challenge in the upcoming IPL.

MI, led by Pandya, will be aiming to end their five-year trophy drought and become the most successful franchise in the league's history.

 

"I think Hardik Pandya needs to unleash his real Hardik Pandya version. He needs to bring his A game to the table. Once he starts playing his A game, not just as a batter but as a bowler as well, it will make a huge difference," Harbhajan told JioHotstar's Game Plan.

"We saw him bowl in the T20 World Cup. He was brilliant with the ball. That is what he needs to do in the IPL as well. When a captain leads from the front and shows the way, everyone follows. It will come down to belief.

"If Hardik and his men believe from day one that they are not just there to compete, but to lift the trophy for the sixth time, things can change very quickly for MI," he added.

Mumbai Indians' Potential Playing XI

Harbhajan also felt the team management is unlikely to field both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton in the playing XI together.

"I don't think the MI team management will make both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton start in the playing XI together. Only one of these two guys will feature in the starting line-up," he said.

Harbhajan said Rohit Sharma will continue to anchor the top order, with either de Kock or Rickelton opening alongside him.

"Making both of them play will be difficult because MI also have Rohit Sharma at the top. He will be the main opener with either Ryan Rickelton or Quinton de Kock giving him company at the other end.

"Then Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will come in at three and four. So I don't think we will see Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton playing together at the same time," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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