Who's In Virat Kohli's All-Time RCB XI?

IMAGE: Chris Gayle in action for Punjab Kings during IPL 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chris Gayle has scored the most runs in T20 cricket overall, having amassed 14,562 runs in 463 games at a strike rate of 144.75, with 22 centuries and 88 fifties.

Gayle's 175 not out from 66 balls for RCB in IPL 2013 is the highest individual score by a batter in T20 cricket.

Kohli also picked Gayle as his opening partner in his all-time RCB XI.

Virat Kohli picked former Royal Challengers Bengaluru team-mate Chris Gayle as his choice for the best T20 opener of all time.



In a rapid fire round on Watch This or That featuring Virat on Emmvee presents RCB Shorts, Kohli participated in an elimination style game, picking his best T20 opener from a star-studded list which featured greats like Adam Gilchrist, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma among others.



When asked to choose between Travis Head and Sehwag, Kohli opted for the latter, whom he also placed ahead of the likes of Tendulkar, Brendon McCullum, Shane Watson and Shikhar Dhawan.



Asked to make a tough choice between Sehwag and Tendulkar, Kohli went for the former, while clearly stating that he was his pick in 'T20 cricket'.



Ultimately, West Indian Gayle topped Kohli's list best opener in T20 cricket even ahead of Rohit.

Gayle holds the world record for the most runs in T20 cricket overall, having amassed 14,562 runs in 463 games at a strike rate of 144.75, with 22 centuries and 88 fifties.

He also holds the record for the highest individual innings in T20 cricket, when he slammed a blistering 175 not out from 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013.



Kohli also picked Gayle as his opening partner in his all-time RCB XI which features greats like Anil Kumble, Dale Steyn and A B de Villiers.



Kohli's All time RCB XI: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, A B de Villiers, K L Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anil Kumble, Harshal Patel, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.