News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rathour lauds Kohli in India's 'below par' batting

Rathour lauds Kohli in India's 'below par' batting

Source: PTI
January 11, 2022 22:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India captain Virat Kohli is hit in the groin region during the post-lunch session on Day 1 of the third Test against South Africa on Tuesday.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli is hit in the groin region in the post-lunch session during Day 1 of the third Test against South Africa, at Newlands, Cape Town, on Tuesday. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour was all praise for skipper Virat Kohli’s batting, saying he reaped the rewards for being more disciplined with his off-side play even as his team's performance on Day 1 of the third Test against South Africa, in Newlands, Cape Town, was "below par".

 

Kohli was a picture of patience and perseverance while compiling a well-crafted 79, but South Africa gained the upper hand by bowling out the visitors for an underwhelming 223 on Tuesday.

“There was never concern with the way he (Kohli) was batting. I mean, he was always batting well. I thought, as a batting coach, I was never concerned that he is not batting well; he was looking very good in the nets; he was looking very good in the game also... he was getting starts.

“One good change today, he was more disciplined. I agree with that. So he really looked good, really good, solid, and with a bit of luck he could have converted (his fifty) into a big one. But I am happy (with) the way he played,” elaborated Rathour, at the media interaction after the opening day’s play.   

Kohli was found wanting in the off-stump corridor heading into the third Test. 

However, Rathour did not sound too pleased with the overall batting performance.

“These are challenging conditions, not easy conditions to score runs in, but you are right. We were below par. We could have scored 50-60 more runs. That's what we were at least expecting,” Rathour said.

According to him, there were soft dismissals in the latter part of the innings and the batters could have done a better job.

“Virat played a phenomenal innings. Pujara was looking really good, but then they bowled a good spell in the morning. The conditions were overcast and they were challenging (for batting), but, again, I thought there were some soft dismissals in the later part of the innings; we could have done better definitely,” admitted Rathour.   

The 52-year-old former India batter said the team hopes to restrict South Africa to a low total on Day 2.

“The lesser the runs... I hope it will be an equal innings and they won't get a big lead."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tata group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsors
Tata group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsors
Sundar tests positive for COVID; may miss SA ODIs
Sundar tests positive for COVID; may miss SA ODIs
BCCI hopeful of staging IPL 2022 in India
BCCI hopeful of staging IPL 2022 in India
Djokovic free but deportation threat still looms
Djokovic free but deportation threat still looms
PIX: Kohli back in form but Rabada leads SA fightback
PIX: Kohli back in form but Rabada leads SA fightback
India Inc gets time till Mar 15 to file ITR
India Inc gets time till Mar 15 to file ITR
Channi, Randhawa conspired against me: Majithia
Channi, Randhawa conspired against me: Majithia

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PIX: Kohli back in form but Rabada leads SA fightback

PIX: Kohli back in form but Rabada leads SA fightback

Vamika Turns 1: Anushka, Virat Hug

Vamika Turns 1: Anushka, Virat Hug

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances